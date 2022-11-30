SPORTS-TIGER-WOODS-WITHDRAWS-FROM-US-1-YB.jpg

Tiger Woods tees off on the 17th hole during the first round of the Northern Trust golf championship at 3TPC Boston on August 20, 2020 in Norton, MA.

 Nancy Lane/Boston Herald/TNS

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods painted an uncertain picture about how much golf he can play, saying Tuesday that “I don’t have much left in this leg.”

He also doesn’t have much hope the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded rival league can get along unless Greg Norman is out as LIV Golf’s leader.

