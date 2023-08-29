Opening their season at home, the Bradford volleyball team battled Otto-Eldred, falling in four sets, 3-1, as nerves and mistakes piled up.
Through the first set, the Lady Terrors jumped out to an early lead and despite a late-set push, the Lady Owls were unable to complete the comeback, falling 25-21.
“This was the first game of the season, so I think nerves were running high,” said Bradford head coach Haley Vinelli. “Otto has a few good hitters but they weren’t doing anything we couldn’t handle.”
In the second set, the Lady Owls settled down and found their footing. Fighting with a new found energy and aggression, Bradford quickly amassed a lead which would hold out for a 25-18 win, tying the match at one-a-piece.
However, going into the final two sets, the Lady Owls struggled to pull together as a team. With frequent miscues, O-E took advantage of their struggles, winning out 25-17 and 25-14.
Kalie Dixon and Haley Keane both ended with four kills while Addie Carter tallied three aces throughout the first match of the season.
“The last two sets we made a lot of silly mistakes and our communication took a turn,” said Vinelli. “Ultimately, our girls beat themselves tonight.”
Girls Tennis Elk County Catholic 6, Bradford 1Facing off against Elk County Catholic, the Bradford girls tennis team came up short, losing the contest 6-1.
Through the four single matches, the Crusaders proved to be too much, winning by a comfortable margin in three. After Jaylee Koppenhaver, Sophie Cornelius and Sydner Hamer fell, Lilly Kemick pulled out the Lady Owls lone win of the day, beating ECC’s Sarah Hasselman 6-4 and 6-2.
Moving to doubles, the sister pairing of Lilly Kemick and Emmy Kemick suffered their first loss of the season, falling 8-2. Isabella Ramos and Ava Peterson fell 8-1 while Elie Curcio and Kalie O’Neil lost 8-2.
The Lady Owls play again on Tuesday, taking to the road to face DuBois.
Boys Golf St. Marys 217, Bradford 233Taking on the defending District 9 champions, the Owls put forth a valiant effort but failed to come out on top.
Jake Franz led Bradford and medaled with a day-best 39 and five pars. Wyatt Stark shot a 44 in the loss, while Chase Wineberg finished with a 46 and both Talan Reese and Mitchell Brinsky hit 47s.