SPORTS-AFTERNOON-NAP-FUELS-BARBASOL-CHAMPIONSHIP-1-LX.jpg

Adam Svensson plays his tee shot from No. 7 during the second round of the PGA Barbasol Championship in July 2022. Sevensson was the leader heading into the weekend.

 Michael Clubb/TNS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship. The TPC Sawgrass, as usual, had the final say.

Ramey put two tee shots in the water on the island-green 17th hole Friday for a quintuple-bogey that cost him a three-shot lead on a day of wild swings and, eventually, wild weather.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social