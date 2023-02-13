SPORTS-GLF-GENESISOPEN-SCHEFFLER-GET

Scottie Scheffler poses with the trophy after winning the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 13, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

 Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler held onto the lead Saturday at the WM Phoenix Open in a bid to successfully defend his title and regain the No. 1 spot in the world.

The second-ranked Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 in front of some 200,000 fans — including WNBA star Brittney Griner — at TPC Scottsdale to get to 13 under, two strokes ahead of third-ranked Jon Rahm and Nick Taylor.

