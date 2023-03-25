AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Kuchar has a place in the record book with Tiger Woods. Equally pleasing Friday was getting a spot in the weekend at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Kuchar had an easy time at Austin Country Club with a 7-and-6 victory over Si Woo Kim to win his 36th match in tournament history, matching the mark held by Woods.

