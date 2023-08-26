EMPORIUM — Taking to the road on Thursday, the Smethport girl’s golf team snuck out a decisive victory over Cameron County, pulling ahead to win by just one stroke, 26.5-25.5.
Hope Peterson led the Lady Hubbers and the field of competition, hitting a match-best 54, which ended 11 strokes in front of the next best score. Isabella Learn shot a 69 for Smethport, Mia Thomas hit a 70 and Chloe Triplet rounded out the top four Lady Hubbers with an 87.
For the Lady Red Raiders, both Skyler Stevens and Elyse Umble shot 65s, followed by Skyler Stevens’ 70 and Emilia Copp’s 90.