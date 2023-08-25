BOLIVAR — Hosting Kane, the Oswayo Valley boys golf team fell 30-25 despite Jared Obenrader’s impressive shooting.
Obenrader finished with the second best card of the day, tallying a 45 that fell just one stroke behind Kane’s Phinn Chamberlain. Nik Bonney hit a 54 for OV, while teammates Conner Resig and Isaiah Goode both nailed that 56. Rounding out the top five for the Green Wave was Luke Karr’s 61 and Christian Finlan’s 68.
For the Wolves, Brock Wensel followed medalist Chamberlain with a 47, while Kiehl shot a 49. Kayin Bard hit a 57 and both Lucas Merry and Lucas Wensel finished with 60s each.