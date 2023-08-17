In the second year of its existence, the CASA of McKean County’s ‘Golf Fore Kids’ All Ladies Golf Tournament had another successful outing, garnering nearly 80 charity-driven golfers and raising thousands of dollars.
Seventy-seven women spent the afternoon playing a 9-hole scramble format raising nearly $9,500 funds for the CASA of McKean County Program. Along with the scramble, ladies enjoyed three Fun Holes that challenged non-golf-related skills and could participate in a wide variety of raffles.
“The event proves that coming together in an amusing and unique tournament for experienced golfers and non-golfers alike is a recipe for success. Fun and enthusiastic volunteers ensured the days’ activities flowed seamlessly was the key to laughter all day long,” said Christy Sullivan, a CASA board member. “With the foundation of this well-received event, plans are already underway for next year’s theme and date, which will soon be announced. The CASA board is excited to have this as one way to help raise much needed funds for the mission of CASA.”
CASA of McKean County is a non-profit organization that works diligently to recruit, train and support volunteer advocates for our county’s most vulnerable children. Children who have experienced abuse and neglect and are in the foster care system. Since May of 2015, CASA volunteers have logged over 7,500 hours of volunteer advocacy for children in McKean County. The money raised from this event will give more of these vulnerable children a voice in the court system.
First place winning team at the tournament consisted of Patsy Arrowsmith, Cindy Calcagno, Sandy Wilson, Suzy Carlson, and Alexis Bevevino. The team garnering second place consisted of Kathy Taylor, Kate Colella, Kelli Dick, and Tammy Hakes. The team of Sharon Daniels, Barb Close, Jen Moyer, and Kaci Daniels placed third in the tournament. Two other team prize winners consisted of Stephanie Speaker, Melissa Brooks, Katie Alexander, and Sky Zandy-Poe as well as the team of Katie Costello, Rebekah Waters, Kortney Regis, and Alyssa McGrew.
CASA of McKean County would like to thank their sponsors that aided in making this event a success. The Title Sponsor was Blaisdell Foundation. First Place Prize Sponsor was Zippo Manufacturing. American Refining Group sponsored the golf carts. Special Hole Sponsors included Allegheny Vein and Vascular; LabelPack Automation, and Northwest. The Premier Silver sponsors were Karl and June Ross and B & T Building Services, Inc.
If you have questions about becoming a CASA volunteer advocate or donating to the program, you can call 814-568-2170 or visit the CASA of McKean County website at www.casamckean.org.