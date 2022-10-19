franz

Bradford’s Jake Franz shot 78 at Tuesday’s second round of the PIAA Class 3A boys golf championships. Franz finished 43rd of 72 golfers at the state meet, which was played across two days at Penn State’s white course.

 Photo provided

STATE COLLEGE — Jake Franz’s second trip to the PIAA Class 3A golf championships concluded Tuesday, as the Bradford High junior shot 78 at the Penn State white course to finish 43rd in the state.

Franz finished day two a stroke better than Monday’s 79, as he battled through temperatures in the low 40s and gusting winds that reached up to 20 miles per hour at times. He turned in a birdie and five consecutive pars to end his day.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos