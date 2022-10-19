STATE COLLEGE — Jake Franz’s second trip to the PIAA Class 3A golf championships concluded Tuesday, as the Bradford High junior shot 78 at the Penn State white course to finish 43rd in the state.
Franz finished day two a stroke better than Monday’s 79, as he battled through temperatures in the low 40s and gusting winds that reached up to 20 miles per hour at times. He turned in a birdie and five consecutive pars to end his day.
“Conditions were tough but (Franz) hung in there,” Bradford coach Travis Faulkner said. “He had great drives and good short-iron play to help his round.”
Franz shot 39 on both the front and back Tuesday. He concludes his season as District 8/9 champion, besting his runner-up finish at Districts as a sophomore.
“Jake had a great season for us,” Faulkner said. “He got better every match and concluded his junior year against the best competition in the state. Jake is already looking forward to next season to improve on his state placing.”