The Bradford golf team began their 2023 fall campaign with two successful matches as the team is already showing improvement and development from a season ago.
In their first showing of the season, the Owls topped Kane and Punxsutawney, tallying a first-place finish with a 223, led by senior Jake Franz who shot a 42 to tie Kane’s Phinn Chamberlin for the lowest count of the day. Punxsy ended in second with 239 and Kane in third with a 251.
Wyatt Stark and Terron Reese both shot 44’s on the day, while Mitchell Brinksy hit a 46 and Chase Wineberg hit a 47. Declan Smith ended with a 54 throughout the opening day of the season.
“I was happy with our play but we have a long way to go this season. We need to concentrate more on our putting,” said Bradford head coach Travis Fulkner. “Once we fine tune this area we will be in a great position for Districts.”
In their second match, the Coudersport Invitational which featured 11 teams, the Owls continued their impressive start with a third place finish.
Franz once again led the team, placing fifth overall with a 84, followed by Stark with a ninth place finish with an 88.
Wyatt was consistent all the way around the course,” said Fulkner. “He is stepping up for us this season and his summer hard work is paying off.”
Chase Wineberg shot a 95 and Tarren Reese went 99. Rounding out our top 5 was Ty Hardy shooting 102, who birdied hole No. 2.
The Owls next match is a home match at Penn Hills on Wednesday, Aug. 23rd against ECC at 3:30 p.m.