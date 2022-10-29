KANE — With both teams looking to end their season with a win, Bradford and Kane faced off in a barn-burning slug-fest that came down to the very last possession.
Kane came out ahead in the end, winning 35-27 in dramatic fashion.
Both teams burst out of the gate with offense. The Wolves marched up the field on the ground, marching with consistent, incremental gains that eventually climaxed in a touchdown from Addison Plants from Bradford’s 3-yard line.
With eight minutes left in the first quarter, Bradford received the ball on its own 42-yard line.
The Owls, who have relied on an all-out air assault for most of the season, decided to run the ball for most of the night, including their first of four touchdowns, which came from Lucas Laktash’s 22-yard rush into the endzone with 5:39 left in the quarter.
“I think our offensive line is progressing. We’ve gotten better,” said Bradford head coach Jeff Puglio. “Finally got some things to click where we’re finishing off some blocks and if they’re willing, we can run the ball.”
On their second possession of the game, Kane started backed into a corner. Set within their own five yard-line, Ricky Zampogna, who would finish the game with over 200-rushing yards, screamed down the field for a 98-yard touchdown. While the Wolves could not complete the two-point conversion, they did force Bradford off the field in three downs and ended the first quarter with the ball.
Two possessions into the next quarter of play, the Wolves once again found the endzone, this time with a 37-yard catch from Kyle Zook to Zampogna to run their lead to 21-7. Bradford responded not even a minute later with a similar 39-yard catch from the Talan Reese-to-Laktash connection.
Then 21-14, the game quickly became a battle of the respective defenses. While Bradford was able to stop Kane’s drives without moving the chains, Kane’s forced the Owls to rely on the air from blitz pressure that forced third-and-long situations. The first half ended without another score.
“(We focused on) getting our young linebackers moving. We’re playing a freshman and a sophomore and they’re getting really, really good. The experience they got this year is invaluable going into the next three years,” said Puglio. “In the second quarter, they’re able to come to me and tell me things they’re seeing on the field. That’s exciting.”
The Owls received the ball at the top of the third quarter and burned seven minutes off the clock with one drive. Slowly marching up the field, a stunning one-handed catch from Isaiah Fitton knotted the game. Their score with 6:45 left on the clock would be the only one of that quarter.
In the final quarter, Kane’s Zampogna took over. Play after play, his name was called and his offensive leadership, both running the ball and finding open receivers, would march his team up the field and into the endzone. Zampogna’s 26-yard run, followed by his pass to Landon Darr on the two-point conversion, would give the Wolves a eight-point lead with eight minutes left.
“(Zampogna) is just a warrior. He’s just different. He’s one of the best all-around football players that I’ve ever coached and I’ve been blessed to coach some great ones and he’s all the way up at the top,” said Kane head coach Todd Silfies. “He’s a great leader, he’s a great kid.”
However, the down-but-not-out Owls would score once more from Troy Adkins 40 seconds later, cutting the deficit to two and putting the pressure back on Kane’s offense.
With the ball in hand and time on their side, the Wolves ran the ball and ate the clock. As the time drained, Zampogna would get his final touchdown to put the game out of reach for the Owls. Down eight with less than 30 seconds left, the Owls could not respond on their final drive, resulting in a 35-27 victory for Kane.
Kane finished the year 3-7 and Bradford finished 0-10.
“I told the guys at the end, obviously it was a tough year, but (it was good) to finish it with a couple victories, with a gritty Bradford team, they were looking for (a win) out here and they gave it all they had,” said Silfies. “What we talked about is going through the adversity we went through this year to build resiliency and that’s going to pay off for them when they’re my age.”