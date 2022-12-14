Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley during last years Wild Card Playoff game against the New England Patriots on Jan. 15, 2022. Beasley recently announced he would be coming out of retirement to rejoin the Bills.

 Ben Green/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday.

Beasley was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos