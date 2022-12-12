big hop

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris dives over the offensive line during the 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

 Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.K. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in his return from a knee injury, helping the Baltimore Ravens overcome the loss of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-14 Sunday.

Huntley filled in for injured star Lamar Jackson but entered concussion protocol in the second half. He was replaced by undrafted rookie free agent Anthony Brown.

