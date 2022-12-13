KNOX

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox gets wrapped up during the 20-12 win against the New York Jets on Sunday.

 TNS photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Before looking ahead to a prime-time showdown against Miami on Saturday — with the top spot in the AFC East hanging in the balance — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills should be relieved to have the New York Jets off their schedule.

For now, at least.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos