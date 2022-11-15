TJ WATT

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during a regular season game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Pittsburgh, PA. The Steelers defeated the Saints 20-10.

 Karl Roser/Pittsburg Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Damontae Kazee had heard the stories about T.J. Watt.

The almost maniacal ferocity the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker brought to practice.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos