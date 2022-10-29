SPORTS-NFL-PICKS-PREDICTIONS-FOR-PITTSBURGH-1-NJA.jpg

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches practice at the NovaCare Complex, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. The Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

 Tim Hawk/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl.

The preseason hope the Eagles could win the NFC East or even win a playoff game or two has morphed into a full-blown expectation that they should win the championship. And why not? Expectations are sky high in Philly these days and the Phillies’ run to the World Series has already stirred the fan base into dreaming about two sports champions.

