Najee

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris stiff arms a Carolina Panthers defender during the 24-16 win on Saturday.

 Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Mitch Trubisky threw for 179 yards and engineered three long touchdown drives as the Pittsburgh Steelers held on to beat Carolina 24-16 on Sunday, dealing the Panthers’ playoff hopes a major blow.

Trubisky, filling in for concussed rookie Kenny Pickett, ran for a 1-yard touchdown and played turnover-free football. Najee Harris carried 24 times for 86 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Warren added a 2-yard TD run for Pittsburgh (6-8), which has won three of its last four.

