SPORTS-FBN-PATRIOTS-KRAFT-BRADY-GET

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with owner Robert Kraft after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

 Josh Rogash/Getty Images/TNS

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady’s future figures to be busy.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s retirement announcement ended speculation about if and where Brady might want to play next season, opening the door for numerous off-the-field endeavors that could occupy his time.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos