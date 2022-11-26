The Randolph football team had not trailed since Week 1, let alone by this much.
The Cardinals trailed Friday’s NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal 21-0 before they found their bearings — just two minutes into the second quarter — against Tioga in a clash of unbeaten small-school powers. Putting the Cardinals away didn’t prove so easy for the Tigers: Randolph scored twice before halftime to cut the deficit to 21-14 and pulled within 21-20 and 28-26 in the third quarter. But it never rallied all the way back Friday night, suffering its first loss of the year in a season-ending 41-34 shootout at Union-Endicott.
Randolph star running back Xander Hind still had a tremendous day, rushing for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He gained most of those yards after dislocating his thumb in the second quarter, having it put back by trainers and taped up.
Hind’s ninth 200-yard game of the season out of 11 games played, the last contest of his high school career saw the senior break the Western New York single-season rushing record. Hind broke the mark set by Randolph’s Chris Doubek in 2013 (2,536). He finished the season with 2,577 yards.
Turnovers aside — Randolph lost three fumbles, including one on a potential fourth-quarter scoring drive — the Cardinals moved the ball, but couldn’t match Tioga score-for-score.
“Even those first two drives we were moving the ball OK,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “We just turned it over and then we fumbled again and lost like seven yards. Once we got the ball after we were down by 21, we finally finished off a drive and then on the opening kickoff, they were kind enough to give it right back to us (on a fumbled kickoff). So we finished off another drive, which put us back into the game at halftime, then we got the ball in the second half, went down and scored. So the kids kept playing, you’ve got to give them credit. They kept playing to the bitter end.”
“I couldn’t be prouder of the kids,” Brent went on. “I mean they clawed back, they kept playing and we climbed back into it and just had a fumble at the end there. And you’ve got to give some credit to Tioga, they’re a really good team, that quarterback was really good. We had a hard time tackling him. And it could have gone either way.”
That quarterback, Tioga’s Caden Bellis, tore up the Cardinals’ defense for 202 rushing yards on 21 carries. He also had 92 passing yards and two touchdowns — including a 61-yard strike to Valentino Rossi — on 4-of-9 passing. Also for the Tigers, Ousmane Duncanson had 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
Randolph quarterback Carson Conley went 4-for-4 with two touchdown passes, one to Jaiden Huntington and one to Payton Slade.
Trailing 35-26 in the fourth, Randolph had a big kick return to midfield, but lost 15 yards on a penalty for sideline interference, as an official bumped into an individual on Randolph’s side. Two plays later, Slade made a 40-yard catch down to the Tioga 10, but lost a fumble. Brown couldn’t help but wonder how the game would have swung without the penalty.
“Slade catches it and they get him from behind at the 10. If you don’t have that penalty, you get a touchdown,” Brown said. “You hate to see an official in a game like that make a call like that that really had nothing to do with the game itself. Now instead of us turning the ball over, that’s the touchdown that now (it’s) a one-point game … it just changes everything at that point.”
Coached by Allegany native Nick Aiello, Tioga (13-0, Section 4) will go for a state title repeat next Saturday against Cambridge/Salem (Section 2) at the JMA Wireless Dome (formerly the Carrier Dome) in Syracuse.
Randolph (11-1) suffered just its second loss in two years, both in the playoffs after back-to-back Section 6 Class D championships. The Cardinals will graduate 13 seniors, the core of both championship teams.
“That’s the hard part,” Brown said. “It’s tough to see the tears in the locker room. A lot of those guys have been playing with us for four years. It’s always hard to say goodbye and especially to this group. You could not love this bunch any more and they gave their heart and soul for four years. It just doesn’t make it any easier, that’s for sure.”
After watching film to scout the Tigers, Brown noted “it’s like we’re playing ourselves,” with a similar makeup and style of play between Tioga and Randolph. That proved accurate on Friday.
“That’s a tough one to lose,” Brown said. “At least they’re a good team. They are a good team. Tough kids. They were pretty big inside, probably the biggest D-line we’ve had to deal with. Some big, strong farm kids.
“They kind of did to us what we do to everybody else.”