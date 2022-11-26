randolph

Randolph tight end Jaiden Huntington (87) reaches out for a catch in front of Tioga defenders Valentino Rossi (15) and Caden Bellis (18) during the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal football game Friday night at Union-Endicott High School.

 Mike Frame photo

The Randolph football team had not trailed since Week 1, let alone by this much.

The Cardinals trailed Friday’s NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal 21-0 before they found their bearings — just two minutes into the second quarter — against Tioga in a clash of unbeaten small-school powers. Putting the Cardinals away didn’t prove so easy for the Tigers: Randolph scored twice before halftime to cut the deficit to 21-14 and pulled within 21-20 and 28-26 in the third quarter. But it never rallied all the way back Friday night, suffering its first loss of the year in a season-ending 41-34 shootout at Union-Endicott.

