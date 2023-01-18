SPORTS-FBN-BILLS-CHIEFS-ATLANTA-AT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is empty of fans but the Atlanta Falcons open the roof as they prepare to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta.

 Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS

ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29.

The game would be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if both teams win at home in the divisional round this weekend. If either loses, the game would be hosted at the higher-seeded team.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos