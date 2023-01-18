SPORTS-CINCINNATI-MAKES-ITS-OWN-LUCK-16-PLD.jpg

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tries to go up and over for a touchdown but gets the ball knocked away in the second half of play. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard ran the ball back for a touchdown.

 Joshua Gunter/TNS

Curious decisions defined the NFL’s wacky wild-card weekend, and none more so than Tyler Huntley going high when he should have gone low.

Lamar Jackson’s fill-in had the Baltimore Ravens in position for the go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter at Cincinnati but with several teammates behind him to help him burrow through the line on a quarterback sneak, Huntley extended the ball toward the goal line over the top on third-and-goal from the 1.

