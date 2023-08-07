As the Steelers mark Day 12 of hunkering down at Saint Vincent College, they’re now smack in the middle of this annual pilgrimage. They break training camp Aug. 18, which will be the culmination of a 3 1/2 -week process to familiarize the coaches and front office with their 90-man roster.
Of their 17 practices, nine are in the rearview mirror, so it’s a good time to take stock of the competitions at several key positions. We won’t hit every line of the depth chart — you can probably figure out the hierarchy at quarterback, for instance — but there are plenty of spots where the pecking order isn’t as simple as 1-2-3.
Defensive line
This is perhaps the toughest position to handicap because there’s so much depth, new blood and experience rolled into one unit. Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi are the unquestioned leaders. Rookie second-rounder Keeanu Benton and 2022 third-rounder DeMarvin Leal are “on scholarship” — the organization has enough invested in them that their camp performance is mostly moot.
If Benton takes strides between now and Week 1, he’ll have a chance at being the nose tackle and de-facto third starter. If he doesn’t, you’re looking at Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko or Jonathan Marshall there. As the incumbent, Adams remains with the first-team defense, but he hasn’t been a camp standout. Fehoko has to work his way up from third-team reps. Same goes for Marshall, who was signed off the Jets’ practice squad late last season and has been disruptive at times against the run this camp.
Then you have Isaiahh Loudermilk and Armon Watts, similarly sized defensive ends who also can slide inside to tackle in nickel formations. Loudermilk has been here for a couple seasons and should know the defense, while Watts has far more NFL production on his side after signing as a free agent.
It won’t be easy to cut that list from nine to six or seven, though defensive line coach Karl Dunbar is a proponent of rotating a lot to keep players fresh. That includes Heyward and Ogunjobi, who will want to be at their best late in games.
“The evaluation really starts when we start playing other people,” Dunbar said Thursday. “When we get in these preseason games, get them on the field doing what we do, I think the separation will come naturally, as it always has in this league.”
Slot cornerback
Elijah Riley, Chandon Sullivan and Patrick Peterson all have had moments so far in live periods. Peterson, of course, has his ticket to the starting lineup. The only question is whether he plays more on the outside or inside.
But Riley and Sullivan are auditioning as nickel corners, and both have been more impressive than Duke Dawson. Riley plays the position a bit more like Mike Hilton, whereas Sullivan is more of a Cam Sutton type of inside corner.
Having history at safety gives Riley a slight edge, but Sullivan has a much longer NFL track record. Neither will end up playing much if Joey Porter Jr. and Levi Wallace are so solid that it forces Peterson to the slot more. It’s also reasonable to use safeties Damontae Kazee and Tre Norwood inside, but Kazee is missing time with an injury, and Norwood is tethered to that position as a result.
Speaking of safety, there’s little doubt that Kazee and Neal each will spend time playing next to Fitzpatrick. Expect Kazee to be in for nickel and dime packages on obvious passing downs, with Neal the strong safety when the Steelers go with their 3-4 base.
Offensive line
Chuks Okorafor, Dan Moore and Broderick Jones are a clear top three at tackle, and the Moore-Jones battle is heating up. Moore will need to be stout in the preseason games to hold off Jones, for whom the coaches appear to have a plan when it comes to elevating his practice reps. It’s too early to call the most intriguing competition in camp.
Mason Cole, Isaac Seumalo and James Daniels have three starting spots locked up. Nate Herbig is putting himself in position to be the backup at every interior line position, including center, if you considered that a battle.
That leaves two roster spots, assuming the Steelers keep nine. If they want another true tackle and another true guard, Le’Raven Clark and Kevin Dotson would be the next men up.
But if versatility is more their flavor this year, that spells good news for rookie seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson and even failed starter Kendrick Green. Anderson has been used both at right tackle and guard, part of what attracted the Steelers to him at the end of this year’s draft. Green is adding fullback duties to his portfolio now, which is gimmicky on the surface but may actually help Green stick for Year 3. At the very least, if it’s close between Green and another lineman, his newfound flexibility is a possible tiebreaker.
Wide receiver
Diontae Johnson and George Pickens are solidified as the top duo, but beyond those two, there are battles at every level. Allen Robinson isn’t tearing up training camp like he did ahead of his 2015 breakout season in Jacksonville, but as he closes in on his 30th birthday Aug. 24, he still looks capable of helping Kenny Pickett as his No. 3 wideout. Robinson’s next drop in Latrobe might be his first, so he figures to provide a reliable possession receiver in the slot and a potential touchdown-maker in the red zone or at the goal line.
When the Steelers want more of a field-stretching option, they can turn to Calvin Austin III, who’s had an up-and-down camp. But the occasional miscue from Austin shouldn’t detract from his big-play ability. Defenses must respect his speed over the top and with the ball in his hands in space, so he should be safe as the No. 4 receiver.
This is where it gets tricky, because special teams utility becomes more of a factor, both from a coverage and return standpoint. Austin has the skill set to return kicks and/or punts, which could limit Gunner Olszewski’s path to the roster. Miles Boykin’s prowess covering punts could save him again. Then you have someone like Cody White, who has been better than both as a pure receiver. Those three could be fighting for two spots, unless the Steelers keep seven receivers. Hakeem Butler has been too inconsistent in practices to this point.