toney

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney scores a touchdown during the Chiefs 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Superbowl LVII.

 Gavin Liddell/Kansas City Chiefs

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in a memorable Super Bowl that included plenty of big plays on and off the field. Here’s a look at some top moments from Sunday night’s game:

CHIEFS WIN

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos