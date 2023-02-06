hurts

Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts rushes with the ball during the Eagles 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers to earn a ticket to this year’s Super Bowl.

 Monica Herndon/TNS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to draft Jalen Hurts in 2020 came with as much hand-wringing as intrigue regarding how to use the talented Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Eagles already had quarterback Carson Wentz locked into a $128 million contract. They certainly had more pressing needs at the time on all sides of the ball.

