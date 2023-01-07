wow

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens snatches a pass out of the air during the Steelers 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

 Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it.

The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They’ve entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs.

