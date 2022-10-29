PITTSBURGH (AP) — T.J. Watt is watching from the sideline in sweatpants and wearing a headset, trying to keep track of a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that desperately misses his menace and production.

All the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has learned while spending six weeks recovering from a torn left pectoral and minor knee surgery is that he’s not ready to be a coach and to never take his health or his career for granted.

