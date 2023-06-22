The Steelers have signed veteran inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, shoring up their depth at a thin position as training camp approaches.
Kwiatkoski, who graduated from Bethel Park High School and West Virginia University, had a three-day tryout during last week’s minicamp.
Kwiatkoski is a seven-year vet with previous stints with the Bears, Raiders and Falcons. He has played in 89 NFL games, with 34 starts, and he’ll compete for a roster spot this summer behind starting inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts.
Kwiatkoski joins Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse and Chapelle Russell as the only other players at the position on the offseason roster.
Kwiatkoski has logged more than 1,200 snaps on special teams during his career, including 228 for the Falcons last season.
The Steelers also signed long snapper Rex Sunahara.
To make room on the 53-man roster, the Steelers released receiver Anthony Miller, who spent last season on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury in training camp.