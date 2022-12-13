najee harris

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) stiff-arms a Baltimore Ravens defender during the Steelers 16-14 loss at home on Sunday.

 Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers knew what was coming.

So did the 66,326 fans bundled in the mid-December chill.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos