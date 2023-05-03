The draft is over, and the Steelers selected three players who should become starters as rookies. Offensive lineman Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and defensive lineman Keeanu Benton will have every opportunity to unseat incumbent players at their positions.
Tight end Darnell Washington, who was drafted in the third round, and outside linebacker Nick Herbig, who was taken in the fourth round, could become role players.
General manager Omar Khan said Saturday night following the draft he’ll continue to evaluate the roster and could add some players in the coming weeks and months before the season begins. While Khan and his staff did a nice job of filling their top needs in the draft, there are a few positions that could use more quality depth.
Khan could sign free agents in the coming weeks before training camp. He could wait to make a trade later in the summer. Or he can wait until teams make their final cuts in September.
Here are the positions Khan could be looking to upgrade:
Outside linebacker: The Steelers have four outside linebackers on the roster: starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, veteran Quincy Roche and rookie Herbig. They are hoping Herbig can develop into a rotational player this season, but they could still use a veteran who can play some snaps while he learns the ropes.
There are plenty of veteran edge rushers available, but the Steelers have to find the right type of player for the role. Veteran Markus Golden is one option. He was a teammates with outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin at Missouri and was released by the Cardinals in March. Golden, 32, has 47 career sacks, including 11 during the 2021 season. He had 2.5 in 14 starts last season.
Other veteran options include Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston and Trey Flowers, among others.
One of them is Melvin Ingram, which is important to note. Ingram signed with the Steelers in the summer of 2021, but he grew unhappy with his role and forced a midseason trade. Ingram thought he should be playing more than Highsmith, but the Steelers did not want to stunt Highsmith’s growth by starting Ingram. Highsmith rewarded the Steelers’ faith in him last season when he posted 14.5 sacks.
It’s a bit different now because Herbig is vying for the backup role, but any veteran the Steelers bring in must understand his role and how he fits within the team structure.
Inside linebacker: Like outside linebacker, the Steelers only have four inside linebackers currently on their offseason roster — starters Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts and Mark Robinson and Tae Crowder.
Crowder joined the Steelers late in the season after he was signed off the Giants’ practice squad. He’s started 31 games since entering the league in 2020. Perhaps the Steelers have plans for Crowder to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
As for Robinson, he dressed for four games and made two starts. That’s a pretty light resume. However, the Steelers did not feel the need to draft an inside linebacker in what was a bad year for off-ball linebackers coming out of the college ranks.
This is a situation where the Steelers will evaluate Crowder and Robinson this spring and summer and then decide in training camp if they need better depth. Some of the inside linebackers who remain as free agents include Deion Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Jarrad Davis and Nick Kwiatkoski, who played at Bethel Park High School.
Slot corner: The Steelers did not draft a slot corner, but they did sign one during the draft. Chandon Sullivan came to terms with the Steelers on Saturday afternoon, but that might not be the final move for Khan with his corners. Right now, Sullivan and Arthur Maulet are his only options in nickel. The Steelers will take a long look at both this spring.
Maulet played 45% of the snaps last season, but mostly in the base defense. He’s strong against the run and is an effective as a blitzer, but coverage is not his strong suit.
Sullivan started 30 games the past three seasons. He’ll get a chance to prove to Steelers coaches he’s capable of doing the job. If he doesn’t work out, the Steelers are going to have to make another move before the season starts.
Quarterback: Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky are 1-2, but who’s No. 3? The Steelers signed former Minnesota Gopher Tanner Morgan as an undrafted free agent. He could be the third or fourth arm in training camp, but the Steelers still need to add some competition for the final roster spot among quarterbacks.
Mason Rudolph is still available, but if the Steelers want to go a different route, there are some others who could fill the role, including Trevor Siemian and Brandon Allen.
The No. 3 quarterback almost never gets to play, but the Steelers know how important it is. In 2019, after Ben Roethlisberger went down with a season-ending elbow injury, the Steelers had to start Devlin Hodges after Rudolph also was injured.
Whether it’s a rookie or another veteran, the Steelers have to find someone capable to fill the role.