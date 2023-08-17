Nick Herbig has been getting a lot of tips how to play outside linebacker from his fellow Wisconsin alumnus, T.J. Watt.
It started when Herbig was a freshman with the Badgers and reached out to the NFL’s former Defensive Player of the Year for advice. And it continues every day at training camp when Herbig, the Steelers’ fourth-round draft choice, works with Watt and the other outside linebackers.
“All he knew I was a young outside linebacker who went to Wisconsin,” Herbig said. “I’m forever appreciative he responded to me and helped me out.”
Watt’s tutelage has had an impact on his Wisconsin protege. It definitely showed in the preseason opener in Tampa when Herbig had 1 1/2 sacks against the Buccaneers and showed the quickness off the edge that he has been displaying routinely at training camp.
But he has been getting some help in developing his rush from an unexpected source — No. 1 pick Broderick Jones.
The two rookies are roommates at Saint Vincent College and they routinely go against each other in camp — sometimes in orchestrated one-and-one drills, other times on their own.
After practice, they often watch video in the dorm room of their encounters, seeing what they did right or where they need to improve.
“I think it does nothing but get us better,” Herbig said the other day after a morning practice. “Broderick and I got tight during this whole camp process. That’s my dawg. Now that we get to go against each other every day, that makes us even better.
“It brings out more of that fiery, competitive edge. I know that’s my boy. We’re friends off the field. But right now, we want to whup each other.”
During Tuesday’s practice, Jones went up against his roommate three times in one-on-one drills and stuffed him all three times. But it hasn’t always worked that way.
Typically, the two don’t face each other in team drills because Jones is at left tackle and Herbig is usually on the left side, where he will be Watt’s backup. Jones, though, said Herbig is good competition because he’s quick and he’s physical.
“It’s always going to be a good matchup between us two,” Jones said. “It’s just how quick he is. He’s physical and he’s good with his hands. He’s a technique player. I feel like he knows what he wants in his rushing. His quickness and hands are probably his best two attributes.”
Herbig could be ones of the steals of the 2023 draft. The move to get him — the Steelers traded down in the third round to pick up the fourth-round selection they used on the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder — was smart enough. But it was even more important to find a backup to Watt and Alex Highsmith — the most important position on the defense — after a season in which they tried four different players with little success.
Herbig might be a backup, but it appears he will be a significant one.
“During the season or whenever that is, I have to go in there and keep that same standard of play that T.J. and Alex do,” Herbig said.
Herbig’s quick ascent shouldn’t be surprising because Wisconsin runs a defensive scheme similar to the Steelers, making his transition a little easier.
Going against his roommate on a daily basis doesn’t hurt the process, either.
Herbig said it doesn’t bother him lining against Jones, who is four inches taller and 70 pounds heavier. After all, he grew up having similar battles against his brother, Nate, one of the Steelers backup guards. Herbig calls his brother his best friend.
“Earning his respect and seeing what he thinks about me means the world to me,” Nick Herbig said. “I’ve wanted to be like my big brother my whole life. We’re best friends. I don’t think anything in the world could separate us. We have a really tight bond, me and him.”