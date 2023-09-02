Sometimes, being a position coach in the NFL is like being tourism director of Hawaii: The job doesn’t require much, just don’t screw it up.
I don’t know the quarterback coach of the Kansas City Chiefs (actually, it’s David Girardi), but it’s hard to imagine he has to do a really bang-up job to get Patrick Mahomes prepared to play.
Troy Walters is in his third season as the wide receiver coach for the Cincinnati Bengals, but with all due respect, I would imagine his biggest job is to make sure Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd show up on time for the game.
Mike McCoy, Bill O’Brien, and Nathaniel Hackett are examples of offensive coordinators/assistant coaches who became head coaches in the NFL because of the success and production of the systems they used. Or was it? Maybe it was because their systems were run by Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers. Hard to screw that up.
Then there is Pat Meyer, the Steelers offensive line coach. A coach’s coach.
He took an offensive line featuring a hodge-podge of mid-round draft choices, changed their technique, introduced a blocking scheme different from what the team had used for years, and transformed the unit into the most improved on the team. You could make an argument they were among the best offensive lines in the league by the end of 2022.
And nobody hears a word about him.
“He does not get talked about enough,” center Mason Cole said.
No, he doesn’t, primarily because Meyer isn’t the type of coach to draw attention to himself, much less talk about himself. Nonetheless, what he has done and the impact he has had is as significant as any by a position coach since, well, one of his predecessors, Mike Munchak.
But unlike Munchak, Meyer did not inherit a pair of first-round draft picks who were multiple Pro Bowl selections — center Maurkice Pouncey and guard David DeCastro. He did not already have a second-round pick, such as Marcus Gilbert at right tackle.
Meyer had an offensive line that included two fourth-round picks (tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Kevin Dotson), two third-round choices (Cole and Chukwuma Okorafor), and one second-round pick (James Daniels). His highest-drafted backup was guard/center Kendrick Green, a third-round pick.
Yet he took that group, changed the way the Steelers ran the ball, and all of a sudden, they had a semblance of a big-time running game.
“He’s so good at putting together the game plans, knowing who we are as a group,” Cole said. “He’s putting game plans together that play to our strengths. The game plans are some of the best I’ve been around.”
In his first season with the Steelers, all Meyer did was change the line from a power, man-blocking unit that relied on counter plays and trap blocks to an attack that utilized the more-trendy zone-blocking schemes and double teams. The results were palpable.
The Steelers ran for more yards (2,073) and had a better average per carry (4.2) in 2022 than the previous season, when they rushed for 1,583 yards with a 3.8 yards per carry. On top of that, they rushed for more than 140 yards in seven games, the most since they did it eight times in Mike Tomlin’s rookie season in 2007. They even out-rushed two of the best running teams in the league, Cleveland and Baltimore, in the final two games of the season.
After the bye week, the Steelers averaged 148.2 yards rushing in the final nine games, numbers that would have ranked fourth in the league over the course of a season.
How much of that is Meyer? Well, he puts together the run plays used in the game plan.
Now that’s worth talking about.
“He knows how to coach everyone differently,” Okorafor said. “He still has his method, but he knows different players play different ways. I’m not the same player as Dan (Moore), and Dan isn’t the same player as me. He kind of gives us the leeway to give us a couple options, and everyone can kind of pick what kind of technique they want to use.”
Added Cole: “Individually, he hounds us on technique, but, at the same time, he lets us play and see how it works. Maybe it’s not exactly what he wants, but he’s cool with it if it works.”
Meyer was available to the Steelers because he was one of three assistant coaches fired in Carolina after the Panthers went 5-12 in 2021. He came to the Steelers with little fanfare, hired to replace Adrian Klemm, who left to become offensive line coach at the University of Oregon.
Now in his second season, he gets a No. 1 draft choice in tackle Broderick Jones, a new starter with guard Isaac Seumalo, and a top backup in guard Nate Herbig. Meyer will still do his job with little fanfare, even though what he has done should be shouted from the mountaintop.
“He’s not rah-rah,” Cole said. “He’s just been around. We don’t need that in our room. We know the job at hand. I guess it would be different if we needed it, but we don’t. Pat knows that. He lets us play.”
And play very well.