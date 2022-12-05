PICKETT

Pittsburgh Steeler’s quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during a regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

 Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers

ATLANTA (AP) — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 Sunday.

Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) finally put together a winning streak in what has been a tough rebuilding year in Pittsburgh.

