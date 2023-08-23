Diontae Johnson did not have a catch Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills, not like he did in the preseason opener in Tampa when he had three receptions on the opening drive.
But he was one of the stars of the film review from the 27-15 victory against the Bills for a different reason: the downfield block he executed on Jaylen Warren’s 62-yard touchdown run.
It gained a lot of hoots and hollers from his teammates and coaches when they watched the play on Monday. And is still being talked about days later.
“They were saying ‘Good block, good block,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I just got in the way. It was nothing,’ “ Johnson said. “But to them it was a big block. I’ll take that the same way they do.”
It was a big block because it created an explosive play, something that was lacking from the offense in 2022 but has been a point of emphasis in training camp. Big runs like Warren’s touchdown have been nonexistent.
The Steelers have not had a run of at least 40 yards in the regular season since the 2020 season. They had only eight runs of 20-plus yards last season, eighth-fewest in the league.
But they popped one against the Bills on a perfectly executed play when Warren cut between blocks from left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and guard Isaac Seumalo and got a block downfield from Johnson on cornerback Chris Wilcox. After that, all he had to do was shake a leg tackle from safety Jordan Poyer on his way to the end zone.
“The big ones happen when what occurred a couple nights ago happens,” offensive coordinator Matt Canada said. “It was really well blocked up front. Jaylen made a nice cut. And then (Johnson) finished it on the corner and then it went back to Jaylen and a one-on-one matchup and he finished it.”
Big plays happen when wide receivers can execute blocks downfield. And no Steelers receiver did that better than Hines Ward, who was so tenacious the NFL enforced new rules because of him.
Nobody is going to confuse Johnson with the Steelers all-time leading receiver, but he has always prided himself on his ability to block.
“It’s something I always could do. It’s just a matter of putting it on film,” Johnson said. “I know they harp on us receivers, specifically down the field, wanting us to block more downfield for the running backs so we can have those explosive plays.
“Me putting that on film showed them we’re capable of doing that consistently. They’ve been talking about the block since. If I keep doing that, we’re going to have more explosive plays — not just me, everybody else in the unit.”
Tomlin weighing options
After saying all his healthy players are scheduled to play in Atlanta on Thursday night, coach Mike Tomlin said it is no guarantee everyone will play in the final preseason game.
Tomlin also said he will treat the game against the Falcons the same as he would if the Steelers still played four preseason games instead of three.
Under that setup, the third game was usually the final dress rehearsal for the regular season and most of the veterans sat out the last preseason game.
“I don’t play Game 3 in this sequence any different than I played Game 3 in the four-game sequence, to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said.
Then he said, “We got an agenda with our units. We’ll play the first group until we get a level of satisfaction on both sides of the ball.”
Despite having 16 days between the final preseason outing and the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Tomlin might elect to rest some of his veteran players — Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Patrick Peterson — against the Falcons.
Tomlin indicated three injured players — defensive end Larry Ogunjobi (foot), guard Nate Herbig (shoulder) and safety Tre Norwood (leg) — would not play in Atlanta.
“First-team, All-Pros and 30-year-old corners, I know more about,” Tomlin said. “So it’s not about the guys oftentimes that I choose not to play, it’s about the opportunity for others.
“You know, every rep that T.J. doesn’t take — I know he’s first-team All-Pro — it’s an opportunity for (Nick) Herbig to show his skills and get better. Every time I don’t play Cam Heyward, it’s just an opportunity for (DeMarvin) Leal and (Keeanu) Benton and others. That’s the mentality. My job is to provide these guys individually and collectively what it is they need.”
Tomlin has purposely limited the amount of playing time and touches for running back Najee Harris, who has played just nine snaps and had two carries in two preseason games. Asked if he might give him a little more time in Atlanta, he said, “We’ll see. It depends on my agenda.”
The only real position battle still to be determined is at nickel back/slot corner between cornerback Chandon Sullivan and safety Elijah Riley. Otherwise, every other position is set.
“It’s been tight,” Tomlin said. “Both those guys have been above the line. Both guys have made splash plays, and so we’ll continue to rotate them in this last opportunity.”