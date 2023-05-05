After addressing their three biggest needs in the first two rounds of the draft, the Steelers made what has been described as a luxury pick when they selected tight end Darnell Washington with the 93rd pick in the third round. Washington had a first-round grade according to some draft analysts, but the Steelers certainly didn’t need him.
One can easily make the argument the Steelers needed an inside linebacker, pass rusher or even a receiver before another tight end, especially with Pat Freiermuth firmly established as the starter and growing into one of the league’s best pass-catching tight ends.
When offensive coordinator Matt Canada entered the media room at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex late Friday night after Washington was drafted, it became obvious Washington wasn’t just a value pick for the Steelers. If the Steelers truly want to become an offense that leans on the running game, a player with Washington’s skill set was necessary.
“I think coach Tomlin said it really clear,” Canada said. “There’s no secret to what we’re trying to do and how we’re trying to play football.”
The predominant offensive formation in the NFL features one running back and one tight end. This personnel package gives teams three receivers and a tight end to work with in the passing game, as well as a running back if he’s not asked to pass protect.
The Steelers used a lot of two-tight-end formations last season with Zach Gentry playing nearly half the offensive snaps. Now, they could use the formation even more with the addition of Washington, who was regarded as the best blocking tight end in the 2023 draft class.
It’s hard to ignore the obvious when it comes to the Steelers tight end room. They lead the league in large human beings. Zach Gentry stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 265 pounds; Washington comes in at 6-foot-7 1/2 , 264 pounds and Freiermuth is 6-foot-5, 258 pounds.
Connor Heyward (6-foot, 230 pounds) is listed as a tight end, but he’s best described as H-back because he can perform tight end and fullback duties, a role Canada said he’ll handle more this season with the team electing not to re-sign Derek Watt to this point in the offseason.
The Steelers can keep four tight ends on the 53-man roster if they choose, with Heyward filling in as a fullback when necessary. (Watt, it should be noted, played just 77 offensive snaps in 2022.)
The Steelers threw the ball 54.9% of the time in 2022, but once they discovered their identity midway through the season, Najee Harris and the running game were featured much more. Over the final three games of the season, the Steelers ran more than they passed.
Expect that to continue after the Steelers drafted Washington and humongous left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. Jones and Washington were college teammates at Georgia and can help the Steelers become more consistent in the running game.
“That’s all I do,” Washington responded when he was asked about his physical style of play.
There is actually much more to Washington, whose athletic testing was among this year’s best at the NFL combine. Washington ran a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash and posted a 31-inch vertical leap. Georgia, with its wealth of playmakers on its championship offense, merely didn’t ask Washington to be a big part of their passing game.
“He’s a giant human being who takes pride in blocking,” Canada said. “He enjoys being a blocker. I think he’s been quoted saying he’s a sixth offensive lineman. He understands what his body can do, and I do think he can catch balls.
“They had so many weapons at Georgia and I’m not sure his totals are maybe what you might think they could be. But he’s definitely a blocker. He likes football, likes being physical. We are really excited about him.”
And once the Steelers establish they can run the ball, the combination of Washington and Freiermuth in the same personnel package can make the Steelers a more dangerous team when it comes to play-action passing.
“I would say those are different types of players, but we think we can match them up pretty well,” Canada said. “He’s a different type of a tight end, but we’re certainly looking forward to playing him this year and the opportunities he creates and matchups he creates.”