The Steelers have never had the opportunity to start any draft days with the first pick during Mike Tomlin’s tenure, which is why he is excited about having the 32nd overall pick draft and the possibilities it offers.
The Steelers will begin the second day of the draft with the first pick in the second round — the choice they acquired from the Chicago Bears in the trade for Chase Claypool. It gives them time to field trade offers from just about every other team in the league.
“I think the thing that we’re least familiar with about it is the amount of calls we will be or could be getting,” Tomlin said Monday during a pre-draft news conference with general manager Omar Khan. “That’s where we spend our time — how do we organize and how do we get prepared for the amount of interest that pick could have. That’s a good and exciting possibility for us.”
If the Steelers are going to make a trade to move up or down in the draft, most likely it will involve using the 32nd pick as leverage.
“Being in that position, we’re acknowledging that we’re not quarterback shopping and that position might be someone that attracts quarterback shoppers,” Tomlin said. “It’s exciting to see what might transpire with some of those phone calls and the value that we might be able to get. It is a unique position for us to be in, and we are very excited about it.”
The Steelers have the 17th overall pick in the draft and are in the market for a top cornerback, defensive end or offensive tackle. If they think they need to move up in the first round to get one of the players they desire, it will likely involve using their 32nd pick as part of the opportunity.
There are only 31 picks in the first round this year because the Miami Dolphins had to forfeit the pick as part of their league-mandated punishment for tampering.
“I think that 32nd position is something that’s new to us,” Tomlin said. “And that’s something that it probably is going to have more of our attention in terms of the spontaneity of it or the uniqueness of it. It’s just due diligence in terms of preparing for the myriad of things that could happen at 17 — whether we stay there, move up, or move back.”
Tomlin said the moves the Steelers made in free agency have provided a “clean slate” and will not lock them into addressing any one particular position. But he said they wouldn’t be opposed to moving up in the first round to get “someone special.”
Said Tomlin: “We don’t have any glaring needs. We’re able to look at the board in totality and not be swayed in any specific way.”
One area the Steelers wanted to target in free agency was adding a veteran receiver, which is why traded to get Allen Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson, 29, had to pass a physical after missing the final part of the 2022 season with a foot injury, so the Steelers will be cautious with how much they use him in the spring and summer.
He said the Steelers will take the same approach with free agent inside linebacker Cole Holcomb, who missed the final 10 games of the 2022 season with a Lisfranc injury.
“We’re going to be really smart, kind of like we were with Larry Ogunjobi last year,” Khan said. “We’re going to be conservative with the approach. We understand the importance of spring ball, but there’s really no games being played until August.”