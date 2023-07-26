There seems to be a whole lot of angst among media members and Steelers fans far and wide about how much money they have spent on defense in recent years, and I can’t quite figure out why.
The Steelers have made it clear this year that they plan to emphasize the running game and put a lot of money into their defense in hopes of it becoming a dominant unit that can win games on its own at times. The formula is pretty simple and one as old as football — run the football, dominate the line of scrimmage physically, control the clock, limit the number of possessions for the other team, and have your defense make it hard for teams to score against you.
Of course, this has become a controversial idea in the world of hot takes and self-appointed experts who want to be hot take artists.
“The league is a passing league. Nobody else plays like that. Nobody can win like that,” are the general criticisms of the Steelers these days, but they all miss the point.
Kenny Pickett is a talented young quarterback who is entering his second season. He has a chance to be very good, but the Steelers want to protect him and ensure they can develop him at the speed that makes sense. They don’t want to force him into having to win games every week until he has developed and is ready to do just that. And that might take another season of experience before he is ready to become the guy who flings it around the yard every week.
Some people think this is the wrong strategy, but how quickly these people have forgotten that this is the exact way the Steelers brought Ben Roethlisberger along when he was young, and he turned out to be OK.
Maybe a refresher would help some people who seem hung up on the fact that the Steelers want to run the ball — and by extension, protect Pickett and allow him to develop — get over it. And for starters, the Steelers can spend a lot more money on defense than other contending teams because Pickett is on a rookie contract making peanuts. In contrast, teams like Kansas City, Philadelphia, and even Baltimore are paying their quarterbacks somewhere in the neighborhood of $45-50 million.
But let’s walk down memory lane to 2004 and 2005, Roethlisberger’s first two seasons as quarterback. The Steelers were very good at playing defense, had a strong running game, took a fairly conservative approach to offense, and often used Jerome Bettis and company to close out games.
Roethlisberger averaged only 187 yards per game passing in 2004 and 198 yards per game in 2005, and he threw just 17 touchdowns in each of those seasons. The Steelers’ defense gave up only 15.7 points per game in 2004, and in 2005 they gave up only 16.1 points. They made it almost impossible to score on them and didn’t give teams a lot of chances to score because they could possess the ball.
And oh yeah, all they did those two years was go 26-6 and get to the AFC title game one year and win the Super Bowl the next. Two classic examples of how the Steelers won games in the early period came in the Divisional round in 2005 against the Colts and the Super Bowl that year against the Seahawks.
The Colts game is often brought up as one of Roethlisberger’s great performances and is characterized as he “outgunned Peyton Manning,” but I have often said it is the most overrated game of his career. The Steelers came out throwing — shocked the Colts because they were a running team — and scored touchdowns on two of their first three drives. But that was it for the throwing for the most part, as Roethlisberger had nine of his 14 completions in the first quarter.
The third touchdown they scored, theoretically the game-winner seeing as it was a 21-18 final score, was a 20-yard punt return by Antwaan Randle-El to the Colts’ 30 yard-line, followed by a run by Willie Parker and five runs by Bettis, including a 1-yard dive for a touchdown.
The Steelers won that game mainly because their defense kicked the Colts’ high-powered offense’s ass and because they possessed the ball for 35 minutes as they ran the ball 42 times. Roethlisberger had only 14 completions in that game and, as I just said, most in the first quarter. And then in the Super Bowl, the Steelers beat the Seahawks 21-10 — again, great defense, ran the ball 33 times for 181 yards while Roethlisberger completed only nine passes for 121 yards. Heck, the best pass thrown in that game was from Randle El to Hines Ward.
This is not to say that Roethlisberger wasn’t a significant factor on those teams because he was. It is to say that he wasn’t nearly as big of a factor as he was as he gained experience and grew into an elite quarterback. Early in his career, though, the Steelers protected him and set him up for success with a great running game, offensive line, and defense. Some would love to rewrite history and act like Roethlisberger came into the league and was putting up 4,000-yard/30-touchdown seasons, but that isn’t the case.
He became THE GUY that everyone seems to want Pickett to be, but it didn’t happen immediately for Roethlisberger, and it won’t happen immediately for Pickett. That’s precisely why the Steelers’ approach to this season is 100 percent correct and will give them the best chance to win games.
There will come a time, if Pickett is who we think he is, in the next few seasons when the Steelers will open their offense more and become more of a passing team, but for now, emphasizing defense and the run game makes the most sense.