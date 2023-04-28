PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers provided quarterback Kenny Pickett with some needed protection, trading up to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia with the 14th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.
The Steelers sent the 17th pick and a fourth-round selection in this year’s draft to New England to move up and acquire the 6-foot-4, 311-pound Jones.
Jones will likely have a chance to start immediately at left tackle, where Dan Moore Jr. had started each of the last two seasons. Moore took a step backward in 2022.
Pittsburgh spent a portion of the offseason revamping its offensive line, signing veteran guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in hopes of improving a unit that struggled at times even when healthy.
Now the Steelers add Jones, the first offensive lineman they’ve taken in the first round since David DeCastro, the 24th pick in 2012.
It’s the latest attempt by the Steelers to build an offense around Pickett, who went 7-5 as a starter last year as a rookie.
Eagles select Georgia’s
Jalen Carter at No. 9
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick of the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up one spot with the Chicago Bears to get a player who may have still been available because of his role in a fatal car crash.
Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall selection before the Bears traded that pick to the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. There were questions about how far the standout defensive lineman would slip because of his involvement in a crash that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.
Carter was given one year of probation and fined $1,000 last month after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.
“They’re just getting the best person in the draft,” Carter said.
Carter was considered the best interior defensive lineman in this year’s class, but the crash and its aftermath may have played a role in his drop to the NFC champion Eagles.
The Eagles were busy on draft night and surrendered the No. 10 pick to take Carter. They may have gotten a steal if he has no further off-the-field issues. He could end up like Warren Sapp and Randy Moss, who became stars after their draft position slipped.
The Eagles have four picks in the top 70, including another first-round pick at No. 30. Philadelphia acquired its earlier first-round pick in a deal with New Orleans last season. The Eagles also hold picks in the second round (No. 62) and third round (66). Philadelphia has just two other picks, both in the seventh round.
The Eagles moved up in the third round on draft night courtesy of a settlement with Arizona after the Cardinals made impermissible contact during their head coaching search this past January. The Cardinals self-reported to the NFL that general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon in the days following the NFC Championship game, a period which contact is not permitted under the NFL’s tampering policy.
To resolve the matter, the Cardinals and Eagles agreed to swap third-round picks and Arizona received Philadelphia’s fifth-round selection in 2024.
Jets select Will McDonald at No. 15
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets selected Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.
McDonald was one of college football’s most prolific pass rushers during his career with the Cyclones, racking up 33 sacks.
The Wisconsin native joins an already stout defensive line in New York, which includes All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and ends/edge rushers Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. The Jets also signed D-lineman Quinton Jefferson in free agency.
The Jets originally held the 13th overall pick, but traded that in the package they sent to Green Bay to acquire Aaron Rodgers this week.
New York received Rodgers, the No. 15 pick and a fifth-rounder this year from the Packers the 13th selection, a second-rounder and a sixth-rounder this year and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of New York’s plays this season.
The trade became official Wednesday, when Rodgers was formally introduced by the Jets at the team facility.
It was generally thought the Jets were targeting an offensive tackle, but there was a run on the position and the trade down for Rodgers likely cost them. After Ohio State’s Paris Johnson (No. 6, Arizona), Tennessee’s Darnell Wright (No. 10, Chicago) and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (No. 11, Tennessee) were taken, Pittsburgh traded up with New England and selected Georgia’s Broderick Jones one spot ahead of New York.
The Jets instead got a player to add depth to their D-line by taking McDonald, who had five or more sacks in each of his four full college seasons.
The Jets had three first-round picks last year, when they took cornerback Sauce Gardner at No. 4, wide receiver Garrett Wilson 10th and defensive end Jermaine Johnson at No. 26. Gardner and Wilson and Gardner became the third teammates to win the offensive and defensive rookie awards in the same season.
McDonald’s selection marked the third time the Jets picked 15th overall, joining tight end Johnny Mitchell in 1992 and defensive lineman Ron Faurot in 1984.