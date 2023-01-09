najee

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris runs through contact during the Steelers 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

 Jared Wickerham/Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the second half of the season digging their way out of a deep hole, but they finally encountered one obstacle they couldn’t overcome.

The out-of-town scoreboard at Acrisure Stadium.

