We’ve known the teams the Steelers would face in 2023 for some time, but the “when” became official Thursday when the NFL released its full schedule. Here’s a look at the best and worst of what the Steelers’ slate has in store:
The best
Manageable opening stretch
Other than a season-opening matchup with San Francisco, which we’ll discuss later on, the opening weeks of the campaign look pretty favorable. Four of the Steelers’ first six opponents missed the playoffs last season. After the 49ers, Baltimore is the only one of the next five opponents who appeared in the bracket in 2022. And the Steelers draw the Ravens at home. Of the remaining four, Cleveland is tough but beatable; Houston is flat-out bad; and the Los Angeles Rams have begun to wear thin amid churn from their Super Bowl win a couple of years ago. Only a Sept. 23 trip to Las Vegas sticks out as a potential issue, given the Steelers’ well-documented struggles to put bad Raiders teams away when traveling out to the West Coast.
No international travel
As the NFL looks to reach global markets by sending teams to London, Mexico City and other European locales, it seems inevitable that the Steelers will draw a disruptive plane ride through a bunch of time zones at some point sooner than later. They haven’t been sent overseas since 2013, when they traveled to London’s Wembley Stadium to face Minnesota. Fortunately for them, that year is not 2023. All of the Steelers’ travel is domestic this year, though there are three trips to the West Coast to face Las Vegas, Seattle and the Rams. So that should make things easier logistically. The NFL is going to want to send the Steelers abroad at some point as one of the leagues marquee brands. But at least they’ve dodged that proverbial bullet for at least another year.
Playoff opponents
are spread out
The Steelers will go at least two weeks between matchups with opponents who made the 2022 playoffs for the entire season. There are no stretches where there are two to three obvious tough teams in a row, as there were last season when the Steelers faced playoff entrants Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Miami and Philadelphia in consecutive weeks. Granted, there are always teams who go from off the radar to in the playoffs, so it’s likely one or two Steelers opponents will reveal themselves to be tougher than expected. For now, though, it appears coach Mike Tomlin and Co. have avoided any obvious meat grinders that could throw their season into disarray the way that tough stretch did last year.
The worst
Tough opener
Stopping the run has been an issue for the Steelers in recent years. They improved somewhat in 2022 but were still vulnerable to getting diced up by some of the NFL’s better rushing attacks. So if there’s a matchup you’d rather not see this defense face in the first week, before it gets in its groove, it’s against a team that can hammer them on the ground. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what the Steelers have drawn in the San Francisco 49ers. Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel are one of the league’s toughest duos to slow down, especially because head coach Kyle Shanahan finds increasingly innovative ways to deploy them. That’s why the 49ers were in the NFC championship last year and would have had a great chance to reach the Super Bowl had they had any healthy quarterbacks. So we’ll probably learn a lot about this Steelers defense in the first game.
Home games
in prime time
They’ve always been a thorny issue between owner Art Rooney II and the NFL because they’re unpopular with fans. They make travel difficult for those coming in from out of town to watch the game. Even locals don’t like getting home from Acrisure Stadium well after midnight, certainly when they have to work the next day. Unfortunately, everyone will have to deal with three dates in that category this year — Sept. 18 against the Browns, Nov. 2 against Tennessee and Dec. 7 against New England. Only one of the team’s night games — Sept. 24 against Las Vegas — is a road date. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that at least the home night games are spread out a bit and not stacked on top of each other when Rooney made complaints about the schedule publicly. That should give fans time to recover between late nights. But overall, most are probably not happy that three of the nine scheduled home games will take place late into the evening.
Closing
on the road
Three of the Steelers’ last four games will happen outside the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium. They travel to face Indianapolis on Dec. 17, then head to Seattle for New Year’s Eve before closing out the regular season in Baltimore on Jan. 7. The only home game in that stretch is a tough Dec. 23 matchup with Joe Burrow and Cincinnati. So if the Steelers are still fighting for a playoff spot by that point in the season, they’ll really have to earn it by collecting some tough wins. The good news is they proved they can win in a couple of those buildings last season, collecting late wins against both Indianapolis and Baltimore to give themselves a chance to make the postseason. So perhaps they’ll be able to capture that magic once again.