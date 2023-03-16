poyer

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) celebrates after a play during the Bills 35-23 victory over the New England Patriots on Jan. 8.

 Ben Green/Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Safety Jordan Poyer has elected to stay put by reaching a two-year agreement to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday after briefly testing free agency.

Poyer’s return immediately solidifies Buffalo’s secondary, which stood to lose a key leader and contributor who spent much of the previous six seasons forming one of the NFL’s top safety tandems in playing alongside Micah Hyde.

