Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on Aug. 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh.

 Joe Sargent/Getty Images/TNS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Art Rooney II wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to score more points. He’s confident the partnership between offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett can make it happen.

The Steelers president pointed to Pittsburgh’s surge to a 9-8 finish following a 2-6 start — a surge fueled by some late-game heroics from Pickett — as proof an offense that ranked 26th in points and 23rd in yards is heading in the right direction going into 2023.

