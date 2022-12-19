ORCHARD PARK — Some takes on the Bills’ dramatic 32-29 victory over Miami on Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal as time expired on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium:
WEATHER WOES, NOT SO MUCH
Over a foot of snow fell in the stadium during the day, but it stopped late in the afternoon, giving crews a head start on the field and parking lots.
The playing surface and sidelines were clear for warmups and most of the game with the snow not resuming until the fourth quarter.
Temperatures were in the upper 20s at kickoff, though 10-20 mile-per-hour winds dropped the windchill into the teens.
Longtime Bills Director of Operations, Andy Major, had his crew ready and the field was perfect until the predicted “snow globe” finally materialized after 11 p.m.
To be sure, the weather was no factor as the Dolphins delivered an in-your-face to Buffalo fans who found their exposed seats covered with snow. In pregame, Miami linebacker Jaelyn Phillips warmed up in just shorts and cleats and several teammates also went shirtless.
Unfortunately, early in the game, snow- and ice ball-throwing morons evoked an announcement that if any of those projectiles hit players or officials, the Bills would be penalized 15 yards.
It was an embarrassing lack of class which was mostly tempered by the threat of penalty, though the Dolphins bench remained a target.
What’s certain is that Miami wasn’t bothered by the conditions.
The Dolphins scored 29 points, amassed 405 offensive yards and were leading 29-21 with just over nine minutes to play.
TWO JOSH ALLENS
The very things that make Josh Allen one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks can, at times, become the source of frustration.
Take the last play of the first half.
Buffalo was up 14-13 at the Dolphins’ 4-yard line with eight seconds remaining.
Miami’s pass rush flushed Allen out of the pocket to the right and as the clock reached zeros, he fired a TD pass to running back James Cook in the end zone.
Had the play failed there would have been no gimme field goal.
Afterward, coach Sean McDermott joked, “It was OK because he threw a touchdown … but if he hadn’t, we’d have had a talk and I probably would have let the air out of his tires.”
Allen’s problem, if you’d call it one, is that he willingly accepts the burden of his team’s success. Despite repeated concern, he continues to run with impunity and almost intentionally tries to hurdle tacklers as if it’s part of his brand … his signature move.
In the fourth quarter, Allen was strip-sacked, totally not his fault, and Miami’s recovery set up the field goal that put the Dolphins up by eight.
The next series, he quickly took the Bills 75 yards in seven plays for a touchdown that included an only-Josh-Allen-type 44-yard run.
But Buffalo still needed a two-point conversion to tie.
That responsibility fell to Allen, who opted for a “hero ball” flying leap only to fumble at the goal line.
It took a review to determine that the nose of the ball had crossed the plane by an inch or two to make it 29-29.
Allen followed it with a 15-play, 86-yard drive that set up the winning field goal.
And that’s the paradox.
He’s one of the league’s most electric performers, but part of that package is accepting the occasional warts.
TALE OF TWO GROUND GAMES
The days of Buffalo leading the NFL in rushing defense early in the season are long since past.
Miami stampeded the Bills for 188 yards on 25 carries, a galling season-worst 7.5 yards per attempt. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert finished with 136 yards on 17 carries, 101 of those on a mere eight first-quarter tries.
Those 188 yards are the second most Buffalo has surrendered this season as only Green Bay, in a loss at Highmark, gained more at 208.
Part of the problem is that the Bills, especially against productive passing teams, are almost stubborn in sticking with a nickel defense. But that added cornerback weakens the front seven by one player — a linebacker — and makes it vulnerable to the run.
Meanwhile, the Bills’ own running game appears to be OK, but that’s deceptive.
Against Miami, Allen rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries, running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook combined for 18 attempts and 76 yards, and that’s a problem.
The Bills’ QB has led the team rushing in nine of 14 games and is Buffalo’s top ground gainer at 705 yards. Singletary has 684.
In short, if Allen gets hurt on one of his devil-may-care runs, Buffalo’s ground game is toast. You’re not going to get that production out of Case Keenum.
There’s an irony in that for all of the Bills’ passing prowess, their playoff fate will likely come down to the team’s ability to generate a consistent running game and, at the same time, stop its opponents on the ground.
