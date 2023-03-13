STATE COLLEGE — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, honored 50 high school and 10 college scholar-athletes at its 26th Awards Dinner on Sunday inside The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

The 50 high school scholar-athletes were honored by the NFF for their success on the field, in the classroom and commitment to community service. Of the 49 student-athletes recognized, four hailed from Big 30 schools, including Xander Brown of Coudersport, Drew Evens of Port Allegany, Vernon Handley of Ridgway and Eli Rippey of St. Marys.

