STATE COLLEGE — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, Central Pennsylvania Chapter, honored 50 high school and 10 college scholar-athletes at its 26th Awards Dinner on Sunday inside The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.
The 50 high school scholar-athletes were honored by the NFF for their success on the field, in the classroom and commitment to community service. Of the 49 student-athletes recognized, four hailed from Big 30 schools, including Xander Brown of Coudersport, Drew Evens of Port Allegany, Vernon Handley of Ridgway and Eli Rippey of St. Marys.
“I look forward to the banquet every year because it gives us the opportunity to recognize and reward these outstanding student-athletes,” said Chapter President Sam Phillips.
Since initiating the awards banquet in 1998, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter has awarded a total of $277,000 in scholarship money while honoring 1,142 scholar-athletes from high schools located in its 25-county coverage area.
This year’s scholar-athletes received a motivational message from two-time Super Bowl Champion and Penn State All-American Stephen Wisniewski. Wisniewski became the first Penn State Football student-athlete to be named an ESPN Academic All-American three times.
On the field, Wisniewski was a First Team All-American selection as a center by the American Football Coaches Association in 2010 and added First Team All-Big Ten honors that year as well. He was a First Team All-Big Ten selection in 2009 as a guard and was named to the second team in 2008 at the same position.
In 2011, Wisniewski was a 2nd round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in the NFL draft. During his 10-year career, Wisniewski played for five teams and became a two-time Super Bowl champion with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles and the 2019 Kansas City Chiefs.
The NFF, Central Pennsylvania Chapter is one of 121 chapters nationwide involving over 12,000 members. The reach of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter encompasses 25 counties and 101 high schools.
Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl “Red” Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, The NFF & College Hall of Fame is a non-profit education organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship, and athletic achievement in young people.