(Editor’s note: This article was submitted after the Port Allegany football team hosted its Down Syndrome Awareness Night at Friday’s game against Redbank Valley.)
PORT ALLEGANY — Justin Bienkowksi, head coach of the Port Allegany High School football team, tapped the local football boosters organization to host a Down Syndrome Awareness Night at Gator Field.
During practice, rehearsals took place for Friday’s pre-game ceremony, which honored special guests from the Port Allegany School District — three children with Down syndrome. Running to the middle of the field ahead of the Gator football team, the children were presented with “We are Family” posters signed by the team, and held the flag for the national anthem.
A full-page article on Down syndrome was published in Friday’s football program and Down syndrome facts were announced during the pre-game ceremony. The following was announced at the game:
The month of October is designated as National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, and the blue and yellow balloons at Gator Field brought awareness to the cause and to celebrate the Down syndrome community.
The Port Allegany Gator football program would like to recognize a few of our own who warm our hearts, make us laugh and change our lives for the better every day.
Ray Fox is the son of Stan and Tammy Fox and brother to Josh and Laura Fox. Ray is a senior at Port Allegany High School. He loves hunting as well as riding his horses and four-wheeler.
Brooke Schelander is the daughter of Robin and Cory Schelander and big sister to Jase, who is a very proud and supportive brother. Brooke is a fourth-grade student at Port Allegany Elementary School. She enjoys going on side-by-side rides, loves horses, swimming and riding her bicycle without training wheels. This makes her parents incredibly proud.
Cameron Ernst is the son of Chris and Abbey Ernst and little brother to Andrew Ernst. Cameron is a first-grader at Port Allegany Elementary School. Cam loves tractors, four-wheelers and side-by-sides. He plays soccer and baseball. Cam is a huge Charlie Brown and Scooby Doo fan.
As Denise Evens, parent of Port quarterback Drew Evens said, “My heart was full Friday night for many reasons. Winning the game, of course, and also to hear the appreciation of the parents of these kids … and to see their smiling faces as they led the team (to the field) topped the reasons why.”
In an email thanking the football boosters organization, Bienkowski said, “Friday night was a special night for a lot of reasons, but none bigger than bringing awareness to a wonderful cause. Those three kids will always remember Friday night and a lot of that has to do with (our football family) and what they did to make it special.”
Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal condition diagnosed in the United States. Approximately 6,000 babies in the U.S. are born with the condition every year. Down syndrome occurs in one in every 700 babies born each year.
There are three types of Down syndrome: Trisomy 21, translocation and mosaicism.
Ninety-five percent of babies born with Down syndrome will be born with Trisomy 21, which means an extra copy of the 21st chromosome, and is not hereditary. Translocation and mosaicism are less common and account for the other 5%.
Down syndrome occurs randomly during pregnancy. There isn’t anything the parent does or doesn’t do that causes the extra genetic material to occur. Researchers still know very little as to what causes Down syndrome or how it develops.
Down syndrome can change how a baby’s body and brain develop. It can cause mental and physical challenges for the baby. However, cognitive delays are often mild to moderate, and services such as Early Intervention (E.I.), are often started shortly after birth.
These services include speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and early intervention teaching. These different therapies are instrumental in giving the baby and parents the right tools to work towards and reach milestones.
School-age children born with Down syndrome are often in classes alongside their typical peers. Inclusion is so important for everyone, as it teaches compassion, understanding and patience at a very young age. Friendships are formed early on creating a strong bond.
Children born with Down syndrome are at a higher risk for heart issues, G.I. problems, respiratory issues and hearing difficulties, to name a few. However, with advanced medical technology, surgeries are often less invasive and highly successful.
These children are able to lead long, healthy lives. They play sports, are active in their communities and contribute to society.
Kids with Down syndrome are more alike than different. Get to know someone who carries the extra chromosome. They will warm your heart, make you laugh and change your life for the better.