Notes from the Bills’ 28-25 last-second victory over the Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon at Detroit’s Ford Field:
— Defensive tackle Ed Oliver recorded Buffalo’s initial safety of the season when he dumped Lions quarterback Jared Goff for an end zone sack. It was the first Bills’ safety since wide receiver Jake Kumerow logged one, on special teams, in last season’s finale against Atlanta. Oliver has 1.5 sacks on the season.
Buffalo’s other sack of Goff was logged by tackle DaQuan Jones, who now also has 1.5.
— The Bills’ lone takeaway came when Lions running back Jamaal Williams fumbled when hit by Oliver, who then recovered the loose ball. It was the first recovery and fourth forced fumble of his four-year career.
He finished with six tackles, including four solos with a tackle for loss.
— Detroit’s lone takeaway occurred when linebacker Alex Anzalone grabbed a tipped Josh Allen pass for his first interception of the season. It was the Bills QB’s fifth red zone hijack in the last five games.
— Detroit’s first two sacks of Allen were logged by tackle James Houston, a call-up from the practice squad. The third went to tackle Benito Jones, his first.
— Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who went 6-for-6 on field goals at Ford Field only five days ago in the win over Cleveland, missed an extra point after making 105 straight, setting up Detroit to tie the game in the final half minute. He made up for it, though, kicking the 45-yard game-winner with two seconds left.
— The Bills lost defensive end Von Miller, the team’s leading sacker, to a knee injury late in the first half. The severity was uncertain but wasn’t believed to be serious. Buffalo finished the game with three defensive ends as Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa were already inactive: Boogie Basham, Shaq Lawson and Mike Love, re-signed this week.
In the second half, backup David Quessenberry replaced starting left tackle Dion Dawkins who suffered an ankle injury on the final offensive play of the first half and didn’t return.
— Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer had game highs in tackles (10) and solos (8) while middle linebacker A.J. Klein, playing in place of injured Tremaine Edmunds, had nine and six.
Anzalone topped the Lions in tackles (9) and solos (7).
— Buffalo’s inactives were Edmunds (groin/hip), Rousseau (ankle) and Epenesa (ankle), center Mitch Morse (elbow/ankle), cornerback Cam Lewis, linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney.
Basham took over for Rousseau and Ryan Bates inherited Morse’s job with Greg Van Roten moving into Bates’ guard spot.
Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White made his first appearance since injuring his knee last Thanksgiving in New Orleans. Finally recovering from surgery, he was on a “play count” and was on the field for two series.
— Detroit’s inactives included three starters: cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and guards Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (concussion), plus two other injured players, defensive ends Josh Paschal (knee) and Charlie Harris (groin).