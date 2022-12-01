When the Bills and Patriots meet, especially late in the season, there’s always something at stake.
And that couldn’t be more true than tonight at Gillette Stadium (8:15 WKBW-TV, Prime-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) in Foxboro.
Buffalo comes in at 8-3, the same mark as AFC leader Miami, as it holds the advantage of a head-to-head win. New England, 6-5, is last in the division, but has beaten the third-place New York Jets (7-4) twice.
The telling statistic for the Bills is that they are 0-2 in the AFC East, and a loss tonight would severely damage their hopes of a third-straight division crown, to say nothing of possibly jeopardizing a spot in this year’s playoffs.
The Patriots got off to a 1-3 start, but have since gone 5-2 and, interestingly, their struggles have been versus the NFC North, against which they lost three of four.
Buffalo, after tonight, will have second meetings with the Dolphins, Jets and Pats, and that may help as the division is the most competitive that it’s been in years.
Still, the Bills don’t want to start that stretch 0-3 against those teams.
CLEARLY, this is not the same New England team since quarterback Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay after the 2019 season. But it’s still under the direction of Bill Belichick, the second-winningest coach in NFL history, and has a top-tier defense, with both teams pretty well matched.
The Patriots are second in sacks and third in points and sixth in fewest yards surrendered. Buffalo is fifth in points and eighth in fewest yards given up and 12th in sacks.
What separates the Bills and Pats is offense. Buffalo ranks second in the NFL in both points (28) and yards (416) per game. New England scores nearly a touchdown less and averages 90 fewer yards.
STILL, Bills coach Sean McDermott is more than wary.
“It’s always been a challenge … they’re a really good football team that we’re playing at their place,” he said. “They do a good job at getting the ball out (in the passing game), so we’ve got to get our hands up … they do a lot of good things offensively.
“Defensively, they’ve got guys up front who can handle the run by themselves, they’ve got physical linebackers that can play downhill and they’ve got a group of cover guys, seven, that do multiple things, coverage packages and disguising things.”
Plus one scary weapon.
“(Linebacker Matthew) Judon is a game wrecker, he leads the league in sacks (13 in 11 games) and it’s a Patriots’ secondary … guys that are smart, tough football players that can play multiple spots. They play man from zone looks and zone from man looks,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. “That’s why a lot of people struggle with them because they can show you so many different things and do so many different things.”
He added, “I have to trust in our base rules and trust in my eyes, making the smart decision and living to fight another down.
“You can’t see something pre-snap and predetermine, ‘It’s man, (coverage),’ you’ve got to be very good post-snap understanding what the safeties are doing, what their corners are doing, where the guys are, where the leverage is. Post-snap is going to tie (everything together). Most teams, you can see pre-snap what’s gonna happen … not with these guys, they do such a good job of moving one way and showing the other.”
McDermott agreed.
“It’s a very good defense much like Coach Belichick has groomed for years, (especially) stopping the run,” he said. “They do a lot of things with their back end (secondary) in various and multiple ways … they play man coverage. They’ve got a really good secondary, (Devin) McCourty is back there (at safety) and has been for a long time … a veteran leader who plays a lot of good football, run game or pass, and he’s extremely smart.”
OF COURSE, there is the other side.
Belichick worries about every opponent, whether it’s the league’s best or worst team.
“Obviously, (Buffalo is) a really good football team,” he said. “They do pretty much everything well. Good on offense, good on defense, good on special teams. (They) lead, or are close to leading the league in a lot of categories. It’s obvious why they’re a good football team.
“Brandon (Beane, general manager) and Sean have put together a really good roster. Most of it’s what it was last year, but they’ve added a few key guys, draft choices and a handful of veteran players.”
He added, “They’re explosive offensively. Allen’s the leading rusher, so that tells you all you need to know about what you have to defend every time he touches the ball. It could be any number of things and he does them all well. He’s a great player, certainly an MVP candidate.
“They have good skill players, they’re solid on the offensive line with a good defense that gets takeaways, rushes the passer with good team speed, plays smart and is good in the kicking game. We know we’re going to need to play our best game and that’s what we’re preparing to do.”