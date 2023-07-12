Miles Sanders may not play in Pennsylvania anymore. But that doesn’t mean the former Penn State star has forgotten his Steel City roots.
Sanders is hosting a free youth football camp on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back will welcome 250 kids, ages six to 13, to participate from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at his alma mater, Woodland Hills High School.
Sanders, who signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, is also hosting a youth football camp in Charlotte next weekend. Both camps are being run through The Sanders’ Dream Foundation, which he and his mother, Marlene, founded.
“I’ve always wanted to give back,” Sanders said in a press release. “As a kid, I saw Steelers greats as my heroes. Now, it’s my turn to inspire young athletes in Pittsburgh and Charlotte. I owe a lot to the city that raised me and made me who I am. I also have so much love for the city that has welcomed home my family and me.”
Sanders was a standout at Penn State in 2018 after stepping out from behind Saquon Barkley’s shadow. He rushed for 1,274 yards, second-best in the Big Ten, and was drafted by the Eagles in the second round (No. 53 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft.
Sanders had a career year in 2022 for Philadelphia, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. He rushed for 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards in the regular season, good for fourth and fifth in the league.
Sanders became a free agent after his four-year rookie contract expired after the season ended. He hoped the Eagles would pay to keep him. Instead, Carolina signed Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million deal.