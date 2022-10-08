DENVER — A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost.
Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games.
Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records, including three 2021 playoff teams.
Odds are at least one of those nine teams will bounce back and get to the postseason.
The Indianapolis Colts took a first step, rallying to beat Denver in overtime Thursday night to even their record at 2-2-1. The AFC South is among four divisions with no club with a winning record.
“We’re not happy about 2-2-1, but we’re right there,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “That’s what we’ve been saying. It’s a better start than some of the other years that we’ve had here. We’ve got to get better. ... There’s a closeness to this team that I think is going to work well for us as we continue to go. We just need to continue to find ways to get better.”
The Colts started 1-5 in Reich’s first season as their coach in 2018. They ended up 10-6 and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. That was with Andrew Luck as their quarterback. They opened 1-4 last year with Carson Wentz and finished 9-8, missing the playoffs by one game.
Matt Ryan has struggled through the first five games with seven interceptions and 11 fumbles but he was clutch in the final two drives against Denver.