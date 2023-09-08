Battling the weather as much as the Brockway Rovers, the Fretz football team dropped their home opener 24-8 as lapses in the second half piled up.
The Owls started off strong, putting the first points on the board after Keenan Miller forced a Rover’s fumble for an 80-yard touchdown. Lucas Wallace converted the extra two points to put Bradford up eight and off to a good start.
However, the momentum switched after the Rovers blocked a punt, recovering the ball and rushing it back into the endzone for a touchdown. At halftime, the score was tied at 8-8, however, the Owls could not get their offense back on track, quickly falling behind for the next two quarters.
Wallace ended with 18 yards in the air, completing four of his 11 passes, while also recording 30 yards on 13 carries. On defense, he led Bradford in tackles with 11 and also picked off a pass. Colby Blauser ended with four tackles, while Bentley Evans had three. Both also recovered fumbles during the loss.
“We’re a good team,” said Fretz coach Mike Gow. “We just need to keep our heads and move forward and there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll see better things in the future.”
The Fretz football team will play at home again next Thursday against Ridgway.
Cameron County 6, Coudersport 6
COUDERSPORT — Jacob Maddison led the Red Raiders middle school squad with their lone score, coming off a four-yard run. Maddison also tallied five tackles. Evan Ramsey led CC on defense with eight tackles, while Braxton Neyman had five defensive stops.
CC will play next Thursday at home against Otto-Eldred.