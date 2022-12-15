Bills Linebacker Duo Football

FILE — Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and linebacker Matt Milano (58) rush Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double-take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons.

 AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier did a double take to emphasize how impressed he was re-watching tape of a play highlighting the intuitive bond linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have developed over five seasons.

The call was originally designed for Milano to pressure the line of scrimmage. Instead, a mere pre-snap glance between the two was all it took for Edmunds to take the lead on a play in which he stopped Jets running back Michael Carter for a 2-yard loss in a 20-12 win on Sunday.

